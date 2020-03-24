Both Henrico County and Richmond public safety officials have added a few extra precautions to their 911 call responses due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Henrico urged the public to call 911 only during life-threatening emergencies, and said that upon answering, emergency dispatchers will ask additional questions in order to better prepare responders.
"Henrico is committed to protecting the health and safety of our community during this unprecedented event,” Fire Chief Alec Oughton said in a statement Tuesday. “We ask the public to help us by calling 911 only for life-threatening emergencies and to remain patient, as we have modified some of our response protocols to protect the community and our public safety workers, as well as to limit our use of personal protective equipment to times they are truly needed."
The county didn't explicitly say what questions they would ask, but Chesterfield County implemented a similar practice weeks ago.
Also on Tuesday, Richmond police announced on social media that the city's dispatchers will ask three additional questions of "all RPD calls for service involving a complainant who requests to be seen by a Richmond police officer upon arrival."
The questions is include:
- Is anyone on the premises complaining of a cough or short of breath with a fever?
- Has anyone in the residence or establishment been in contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19 (the coronavirus) or traveled in the last 21 days?
- Has anyone in the residence or establishment tested positive for COVID-19 or have pending results for COVID-19 in the past two weeks?
Henrico has implemented several other changes to public safety responses, according to Tuesday's release.
For non-emergency calls, residents should dial (804) 501-5000. The initial response may include a phone call from a nurse or an emergency medical technician, who will discuss options with the caller and may recommend treatment from a primary care physician or urgent care center, or dispatch a unit to assist.
Once emergency medical personnel arrive, they may have only one crew member approach to assess the situation.
"This is designed to make maximum use of personal protective equipment and to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus," the release said. "If responders are wearing personal protective equipment, please understand they are following recommendations of public health agencies. Do not be alarmed."
The county also recommends that emergency callers should meet responders as the door, or ambulance, if possible, in order to limit the potential spread of the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.