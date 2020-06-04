As protests against systemic racism and police violence continue around the country, the Henrico Board of Supervisors will consider measures to improve citizen oversight of county police.
In addition to calling for a new civilian review board and policing reform, Supervisor Tyrone Nelson also asked the board to rename Confederate Hills Recreation Center.
Henrico leaders had remained largely silent about the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and the ensuing civil unrest roiling downtown Richmond and other cities until protests spread to the county on Wednesday.
But Nelson a day earlier asked his Board colleagues to consider changes inspired by the events, and discussed the list in a press conference with Gov. Ralph Northam and other African American leaders.
"We have a community trust issue," he said in an interview afterward. "So to build some level of trust with the community, I think letting them be part of the process to a greater degree I think would be helpful.
Nelson was the first supervisor to publicly comment on the social unrest, saying that complaints he's heard from constituents about police interactions in his community should be addressed, even if they have failed to make headlines or draw the attention of area activists.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced this week that he will seek the creation of a civilian review board for the city in response to calls for reform.
Nelson asked the county to remove its officers from assisting the city during the unrest if protests were being overtly suppressed, and to adopt a policy that would allow for the immediate firing of officers who use unorthodox maneuvers to detain suspects.
On Monday evening, about 30 minutes before an 8 p.m. curfew went into effect, authorities in Richmond used tear gas to disrupt a peaceful protest at the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue.
Northam on Thursday announced the state plans to remove Lee from his pedestal. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on Wednesday said he would ask the City Council to remove the four other Confederate statues along Monument Avenue, saying it's past time for the tributes to come down.
In Henrico, the Confederate Hills Recreation Center is named for a former civic association that once owned the building.
According to a description on the county's website, it was originally built in 1925 as a clubhouse for the Locomotive Club of Richmond.
The county acquired it in 1994 from the Confederate Hills Civic and Recreation Association. The county-run recreation center features a lawn croquet court, shuffle board and tennis courts, and is available to rent for private parties.
Nelson said constituents asked the county to consider renaming the county-run facility five years ago, saying it is offensive because of the Confederate struggle to maintain slavery as a legal institution more than 150 years ago.
Nelson said the protests and recent interactions with constituents renewed his interest in renaming the building.
"Why have a name of a Confederate at all? I just don’t see how we can justify that," Nelson said.
Board Chairman Tommy Branin and Supervisor Dan Schmitt declined to say what they think of the proposals.
Schmitt said he first wants to speak with Nelson and Supervisor Frank Thornton, who both are African American and the only Democrats on the board.
"I have feelings about it, but I owe it to them to have a conversation about it," he said. "I have too much respect for them to talk about it with someone else before I talk to them."
Supervisor Pat O'Bannon said that the county has two committees that are similar to a civilian review board, but could not name them or describe how they are structured.
"We could enhance our existing boards to handle these types of questions," she said. "That’s what we will discuss Tuesday."
