Richmond police said Monday night that a Henrico County teenager had been arrested in a homicide in the city’s East End.
Police said 18-year-old Kwaun D. Lewis of the 1800 block of Watts Lane in Henrico was apprehended without incident by the U.S. Marshals’ regional fugitive task force Monday afternoon. He was charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
About 3:45 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 2100 block of Creighton Road after receiving a report of random gunfire. Arriving officers found 21-year-old Javonte Mangum suffering from a gunshot wound.
Mangum, who lived in the 1900 block of Raven Street, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died later in the morning.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.