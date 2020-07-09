A Henrico County woman has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that fatally injured a pedestrian last year on Laburnum Avenue.
Jessica M. Belfield, 32, was charged with felony hit-and-run driving in a crash near the intersection of Bolling Road and Laburnum Avenue on Dec. 27, Henrico police said. Killed was Rosa Brown, 89, of Henrico.
Police responded at 9:02 a.m. to East Laburnum Avenue near Bolling Road and found a woman - later identified as Brown - dead beyond the sidewalk along the 3800 block of Laburnum Avenue, police said. The woman had visible signs of trauma.
An investigation determined that a vehicle traveling south on Laburnum Avenue struck Brown and failed to stop.
Belfield, who voluntarily surrendered to police, is scheduled to appear Oct. 19 in Henrico General District Court for a preliminary hearing.
