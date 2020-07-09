Ambulance lights
stock photo

A Henrico County woman has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that fatally injured a pedestrian last year on Laburnum Avenue.

Jessica M. Belfield, 32, was charged with felony hit-and-run driving in a crash near the intersection of Bolling Road and Laburnum Avenue on Dec. 27, Henrico police said. Killed was Rosa Brown, 89, of Henrico.

Police responded at 9:02 a.m. to East Laburnum Avenue near Bolling Road and found a woman - later identified as Brown - dead beyond the sidewalk along the 3800 block of Laburnum Avenue, police said. The woman had visible signs of trauma.

An investigation determined that a vehicle traveling south on Laburnum Avenue struck Brown and failed to stop.

Belfield, who voluntarily surrendered to police, is scheduled to appear Oct. 19 in Henrico General District Court for a preliminary hearing.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email