A Henrico County woman has been charged with second-degree murder after her husband was found shot to death on Sunday, police said Tuesday.
Lisa Ann Gilbert, 46, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 69-year-old Floyd Jacob Gilbert Jr.
The shooting occurred around 11:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Mill Road.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the events leading up to this homicide.
