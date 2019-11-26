Lisa Ann Gilbert

Lisa Ann Gilbert

 Henrico Division of Police

A Henrico County woman has been charged with second-degree murder after her husband was found shot to death on Sunday, police said Tuesday.

Lisa Ann Gilbert, 46, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 69-year-old Floyd Jacob Gilbert Jr.

The shooting occurred around 11:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Mill Road.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the events leading up to this homicide.

