A Henrico County woman has been charged with second-degree murder after her husband was found shot to death inside their home Sunday.
Police said Tuesday that Lisa Ann Gilbert, 46, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 69-year-old Floyd Jacob Gilbert Jr.
Henrico police responded about 11:25 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Mill Road, near Hadad's Lake in southeastern Henrico. No other details have been released.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Having a gun in the house IS much more likely to be used against you than against any intruder.
“ Scientific studies have consistently found that places with more guns have more violent deaths, both homicides and suicides. Women and children are more likely to die if there’s a gun in the house. The more guns in an area, the higher the local suicide rates. “Generally, if you live in a civilized society, more guns mean more death,” said David Hemenway, director of the Harvard Injury Control Research Center. “There is no evidence that having more guns reduces crime. None at all.” ”
From the looks of her, he is probably pleased, but I feel sorry that it was the last thing he saw.
Poor impulse control? + heat of the moment? + gun = 2nd degree murder charge. If the gun was taken out of the equation the odds are so much better that the 2nd degree murder charge wouldn't be in the equation either.
Wonder if she stabbed him if it would have been first degree Melissa?
If she had come at him with a knife his chances of survival would have been better.
The Commonwealth Attorney will plead the case to little time to serve!
When that happens please let us know. Otherwise it’s just gun nut fake news to rouse the base. Virginians see through the lies and went Democratic.
