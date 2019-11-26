A Henrico County woman has been charged with second-degree murder after her husband was found shot to death inside their home Sunday.

Police said Tuesday that Lisa Ann Gilbert, 46, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 69-year-old Floyd Jacob Gilbert Jr.

Henrico police responded about 11:25 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Mill Road, near Hadad's Lake in southeastern Henrico. No other details have been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

