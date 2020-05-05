A 22-year-old man was found shot to death in eastern Henrico County on Monday afternoon.
Henrico resident Joseph Baldwin's body was found around 2:09 p.m. by police officers who responded to the 5000 block of Millers Lane, off Williamsburg Road, for a firearm violation, according to county police.
Officers arrested and charged Lyanna Chun, 20, of Henrico, with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony after developing her as a suspect.
Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects, but continue to investigate the homicide.
