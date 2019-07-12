A 24-year-old Henrico woman was killed Wednesday after crashing into the back to a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 95 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police say.
Krista M. Kelley died at the scene near the 163 mile marker on the southbound side of highway, according to police.
The tractor-trailer was parked on the right shoulder of I-95, police said when around 7 a.m. Wednesday the 2014 Toyota Camry that Kelley was driving ran off the right side of the highway and into the rear of the trailer.
The man driving the tractor-trailer was not injured, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
I'm betting the car was stolen, or she wasn't familiar with it. It has Drive Away plates on it which mean that she was delivering that vehicle to someone.
cell phone anyone??
It's not safe to stop on the side of the road, but the police will continue to put lives at risk by stopping motorists and writing tickets on the side of the road for traffic infractions. Anything for a buck.
Smartphones make us soooo much smarter, don't they? Plus you can use a smartphone to get your marching orders from Putin/Trump! What's not to love???
I don't see a "Mansfield" bar on the back of that truck to prevent cars from going underneath it on a rear end collision. Named after actress Jane Mansfield who was kill in such a crash.
That truck is "new" enough that it obviously was equipped with the "ICC Bar" - but the Toyota hit it hard enough to bend it. I know of NO tractor manufactured in the past twenty-plus years that did not come with one. It has been required for eons now.
How can this happen? did she not see the tractor trailer parked on the shoulder? It had the reflector tape did the truck had flares and triangles on the roadway?
I drive large trucks (heavy straight trucks and tractor-trailers) up in NoVa almost every day. The crazy stuff that four-wheelers do is not really discouraged by flares or safety triangles. At 7am, it was clearly daylight and that part of the highway has four lanes in each direction & the shoulders of the road are very wide. Someone could have cut her off, she may not have been paying attention or there might have been mechanical failure on the part of her vehicle. Maybe we'll never really know. It is just tragic that a young lady has died and it is a safe bet that the driver of that truck will have this in his memory for the rest of his life. Very sad story. :-(
