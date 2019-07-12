7-10-19 FFX Co I-95 Fatal Crash

A 24-year-old Henrico woman was killed Wednesday after crashing into the back to a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 95 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police say.

Krista M. Kelley died at the scene near the 163 mile marker on the southbound side of highway, according to police.

The tractor-trailer was parked on the right shoulder of I-95, police said when around 7 a.m. Wednesday the 2014 Toyota Camry that Kelley was driving ran off the right side of the highway and into the rear of the trailer.

The man driving the tractor-trailer was not injured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

