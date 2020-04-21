The woman who police believe was killed by her husband in their home in western Henrico County on Monday was an assistant teacher at Richmond Montessori School, according to the school.

Mui Ung Barron, 64, was found dead in her home in the 2300 block of Brookwater Drive about 7 a.m. Monday after police had been called. The home is near Pump Road and Ridgefield Parkway.

"Our community is heartbroken by this loss and she will be greatly missed,” Lane Burgess, director of marketing and communications for the school on North Parham Road, said in a statement. "Mui was a kind and dedicated educator, and we will honor her contributions and memories as a community in the weeks to come."

The school referred any other questions to police.

The victim's husband, Michael Louis Barron, 53, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the death should call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000.

