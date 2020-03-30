A Henry County man was arrested Friday on charges of assaulting two Henrico County women who suffered life-threatening injuries in a March 10 attack.

Henry McKinley Cline, 59, who lives in the town of Ridgeway, faces two counts of malicious wounding, Henrico police said.

Cline is accused of assaulting two women, whom police officers found with severe injuries when they responded about 11:30 p.m. March 10 to a condominium in the 3900 block of Pale Moon Place, across Interstate 95 from Virginia Center Commons.

The women, whose identities were not released, were taken to a hospital for treatment of blunt-force trauma injuries and initially were listed in critical condition. A Henrico police spokesman said Monday that both women are still receiving care.

Police have not described the circumstances of the attack or whether the suspect knew, or was related to, the two women.

Cline has been jailed without bail pending a hearing June 9 in Henrico General District Court.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email