A Henry County man was arrested Friday on charges of assaulting two Henrico County women who suffered life-threatening injuries in a March 10 attack.
Henry McKinley Cline, 59, who lives in the town of Ridgeway, faces two counts of malicious wounding, Henrico police said.
Cline is accused of assaulting two women, who police found with severe injuries when they responded about 11:30 p.m. to a condominium in the 3900 block of Pale Moon Place, located across Interstate 95 from Virginia Center Commons.
The women, who were not identified, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of blunt-force trauma injuries and initially were listed in critical condition. A Henrico police spokesman on Monday said both victims are still receiving care.
Police have not described the circumstances of the attack or whether the suspect knew, or was related to, the two victims.
Cline has been jailed without bond pending a hearing June 9 in Henrico General District Court.
