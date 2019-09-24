The Virginia State Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving a Henrico County man who was killed Sunday night while riding a motorcycle in Greene County.
At about 11:31 p.m., a motorcycle operated by Daniel M. Kampe, 30, was northbound on U.S. 29 in Greene when it ran off the road and Kampe was ejected into a northbound travel lane, the state police said Tuesday.
Minutes later, a Toyota Solara struck the motorcyclist and left the scene.
After striking Kampe, the Toyota stopped at the Sheetz on U.S. 29 at state Route 607 in Ruckersville and then continued north on 29, the authorities said.
Kampe died at the scene.
On Tuesday morning, the driver of the Toyota turned herself in and the state police have taken custody of the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation and the driver was not immediately identified.
