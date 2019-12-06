Hopewell city leaders on Friday decried the recent uptick in crime and violence in their community, urging residents to do their part as police continue to investigate a spate of recent shootings that culminated with the shocking killing of a beloved Richmond fire lieutenant.
“Now that we’re all aware of the gun violence here, we must ask ourselves: what are we going to do about it?” Hopewell Mayor Jasmine Gore told onlookers at City Hall, as city government leaders and law enforcement officials stood behind her in a show of unified support.
Several hours before Friday’s news conference, Hopewell police confirmed that a “person of interest” had been arrested in connection with the Thanksgiving night killing of Richmond fire Lt. Ashley Nicole Berry, who was trying to protect one of her three children from gunfire when she was struck and fatally injured. Police said she was not the intended target of the shooting.
The person of interest, who was apprehended with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Fugitive Task Force, was arrested Thursday on two probation violations for previous felony convictions, according to court records.
Police Chief Kamran Afzal said detectives have been working long hours to solve the killing, the city’s fifth homicide this year. And although police now have a possible suspect in custody, Afzal said investigators have not yet obtained sufficient evidence to charge him with Berry’s killing. “We are following a lot of investigative leads at this point,” he said.
Police have not released the man’s name, but law enforcement sources identified him as 26-year-old Hopewell resident with a lengthy criminal record.
He was convicted in 2016 in Hopewell of two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and sentenced to 10 years in prison with nine years suspended on each count.
The man also has been convicted in Hopewell of possession of drugs, manufacturing a controlled substance, theft, receiving stolen goods, destruction of property and trespassing, according to court records.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch is withholding the man’s name because he has not been charged in Berry’s slaying.
Afzal said Berry’s killing underscored “some of the recent issues we’ve had,” noting the city endured three or four shootings in the Thanksgiving holiday period. Berry was the second person to be slain in Hopewell in two weeks.
“Four shootings in four or five days I think provided a focus on some of the issues we’re dealing with in Hopewell,” the chief said.
But Afzal noted that Virginia State Police and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have been providing resources to help his department combat the uptick in crime and violence.
Although recent events have raised concerns, Afzal provided some perspective by noting that overall crime in Hopewell has dropped roughly 20 percent from 2018.
Gore and other City Council members urged strong action and community involvement.
“As Hopewellians, if we want to take back our neighborhoods, then we cannot remain silent about who is committing the crimes within them,” Gore said in remarks. “Whether it’s outsiders or those who live amongst us in our neighborhoods, we have to stop using terminology such as ‘snitching,’ and view the act of coming forward [to report crime] as betrayal. We should live by the basic code that right is right, and wrong is wrong.”
The mayor said “thoughts and prayers” aren’t going to stop bullets. “If we’re going to truly take action and tackle this issue of shootings and gun violence here in Hopewell, we need to be honest. This isn’t an epidemic that started overnight.
“Residents shouldn’t live day-to-day in fear of witnessing someone else’s murder,” Gore added. “Residents shouldn’t ... be in fear of being struck by a stray bullet or [getting caught] in a drive-by shooting or an act of retaliation. Even worse, no one should have to fear being a parent that died while shielding their child.”
Berry, 33, who had served with the fire department since 2011 and was recently assigned to the fire marshal’s office, was celebrating Thanksgiving at the home of her boyfriend’s family in Hopewell. She was preparing to leave when she was struck by gunfire from a gunman outside who was shooting at an adjacent residence, police said.
She was not the intended target, and neither was the home of her boyfriend’s family.
City Councilman Johnny Partin said the type of violence and criminal activity that has beset Hopewell will not be accepted. “It’s going to take the entire community to come together, to heal, and to get these criminals off our streets,” he said. “We need people to come forward and present information.”
