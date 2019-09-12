A woman slain in Hopewell on Tuesday has been identified as Kristie S. McPherson, 49, of the 800 block of East Poythress Street, the police said on Thursday.
Police said McPherson died as a result of blunt-force trauma and her death has been classified as a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner following an autopsy. Police said Thursday they are continuing to follow leads in the case.
Officers were called at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday to the Sunrise apartment complex in the 400 block of East Broadway along with emergency medical personnel to assist someone calling for help. McPherson was found inside the apartment. She was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are asking people to call Detective Mark Polumbo at (804) 541-2284 if they witnessed any suspicious activity at the Sunrise apartment complex or were in the area or have any information to provide.
Persons with information who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell-Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.
