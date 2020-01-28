A man found dead with head injuries Monday in the middle of a street in Hopewell has been identified by police as Trayvon Lee Evans, 25.
Hopewell police said a preliminary investigation shows that Evans, who lived in Hopewell, died of head trauma injuries.
The state medical examiner's office has classified the death as a homicide, police said.
Officers and paramedics found Evans about 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Blackstone Avenue after receiving a report of a person in the roadway requiring medical assistance. Evans was found unresponsive; paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Anyone with information should call Detective Mark Polumbo with the Hopewell police at (804) 541-2284.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202 or provide your tip via the P3 Tips mobile app.
