Hopewell police are investigating the death of a city man who was found fatally shot Sunday inside a home.
Police and paramedics responded about 8:26 p.m. for a report of shots fired and an active disturbance in the 300 block of Ramsey Avenue, Lt. Michael Langford said in a news release.
Upon arrival, authorities located a man inside a residence at that location with life-threatening injuries. Paramedics initiated medical treatment but the man died at the scene, Langford said.
The victim was identified as Christopher Shawn Barron, 46, of Hopewell.
Police have not disclosed the nature of the disturbance that led them to the home or said whether Barron was a resident there.
Barron's death is Hopewell's second homicide of the year and the second in four days.
On Wednesday, police responded to the 100 block of Brooklawn Avenue for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. A man was located with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim in that case was identified as Jimmy Darrelle Beverly, 49, of Hopewell.
Anyone with information about either killing can call lead detective Keith Krueger at (804) 541-2284 or Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. Tips can also be submitted using the P3tips mobile app.
