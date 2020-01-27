Hopewell police are investigating the death of a man found Monday morning in the middle of a street with head injuries.
Officers and paramedics responded about 8:30 a.m. Monday to the 700 block of Blackstone Avenue for a report of a person in the roadway requiring medical assistance, police said.
Upon arrival, authorities found an unresponsive black male with apparent head trauma. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The victim's body was taken to the state medical examiner's office for determination of his cause of death.
Police are withholding his name until relatives can by notified.
Anyone with information can call Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.
