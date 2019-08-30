Jaequan Johnson

Hopewell police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old city man who was found with gunshot wounds Thursday evening on Arlington Road.

Police identified the victim as Jaequan Lamonte Johnson of Hopewell.

Officers responded at 5:41 p.m. to a call of shots being fired and a person being shot in the 800 block of Arlington Road, police said in a release. Responding officers, along with paramedics, found an adult male - later identified as Johnson - suffering from serious gunshot-related injuries.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to John Randolph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Hopewell police have commenced a homicide investigation. The killing is the city's second of the year.

Anyone with information can call lead detective Kate Williamson at (804) 541-2284, or make an anonymous call to Hopewell/Prince Gelorge CrimeSolvers at (804) 541-2202, or using the P3tips mobile ap.

