Hopewell police are investigating the murder of a Chesterfield County woman shot to death late Wednesday night.
Police said they responded at 11:39 p.m. to the 1000 block of Sunnyside Avenue for a report that someone had been shot. Police and emergency medical personnel arrived to find a woman with serious gunshot related injuries.
Medical treatment was rendered at the scene and the victim was transported to John Randolph Medical Center and then to VCU Medical Center for further treatment. She was pronounced dead by treating medical staff.
The victim was identified as Ashley Nichole Berry, 33, of Chesterfield County. Police said a silver or gold SUV was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed after the shooting.
Police are requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, or were traveling in or around the area at the time, or have any information on the incident to contact Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.
People who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.
