Arrest made in wounding of horse

A Mineral man who was deer hunting has been charged in connection with the wounding of a horse in Hanover County in November.

The Hanover Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Jeffrey Mayo was charged Tuesday with the reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 100 yards of an occupied dwelling. Mayo was not taken into custody.

Authorities said an investigation showed that Mayo was hunting and fired three shots at a deer while it was running. The third shot was fired within 100 yards of a residence in the direction of a horse pasture.

The owner of the horse who was shot has reported that the horse, Penny, is doing well, the sheriff's office said.

The incident happened in the 13000 block of Farrington Road on Nov. 27. Penny was found with a wound on the side of her chest, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office credited the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries with assisting in the investigation.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

fgreen@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription