A Mineral man who was deer hunting has been charged in connection with the wounding of a horse in Hanover County in November.
The Hanover Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Jeffrey Mayo was charged Tuesday with the reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 100 yards of an occupied dwelling. Mayo was not taken into custody.
Authorities said an investigation showed that Mayo was hunting and fired three shots at a deer while it was running. The third shot was fired within 100 yards of a residence in the direction of a horse pasture.
The owner of the horse who was shot has reported that the horse, Penny, is doing well, the sheriff's office said.
The incident happened in the 13000 block of Farrington Road on Nov. 27. Penny was found with a wound on the side of her chest, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office credited the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries with assisting in the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
It's idiots like this that give hunting a bad name!
And make him pay the vet bills.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.