Two people were taken to a hospital after a driver refused to stop for Henrico County police, causing a crash that has parts of Azalea Avenue closed near Interstate 95 during Thursday's evening commute, authorities said.
All westbound lanes of Azalea Avenue are closed from Old Brook Road to Chamberlayne Road, according to Henrico police, who are investigating the crash along with Richmond police. Eastbound Azalea Avenue has been reduced to one lane.
Henrico police suggest using Laburnum Avenue and Wilkinson Road as alternate routes.
About 3:05 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a vehicle, police said. The vehicle's driver did not stop, and the vehicle struck several vehicles on Azalea Avenue near Chamberlayne Road.
Two people received non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No respect for law enforcement...our police do an amazing service to our community and they deserve to be treated and respected. Now the person who did not obey the police needs to be sent to jail.
