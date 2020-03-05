Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in a Chesterfield County home on Wednesday night.
At 10:42 p.m., officers responded to a report that a woman had been stabbed inside a home in the 1800 block of Stone River Road, which is in the Stone Mill neighborhood off Elkhardt Road.
Officers arrived to find Mirian A. Diaz, 48, deceased from an apparent stabbing.
After an investigation, police arrested the victim's husband Leonidas Diaz, 50, and charged him with second degree murder. He is being held in Chesterfield County Jail pending a court hearing.
Police ask anyone with information about this crime to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
