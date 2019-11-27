U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Tuesday took custody of Jens Soering, convicted of the 1985 slayings of his former girlfriend’s parents in Bedford County.
“ICE is currently interviewing the other individual (Elizabeth Haysom) to determine alienage and removability,” said Carissa Cutrell, a spokeswoman for ICE. “For operational security, ICE does not discuss details of impending removals until after they are completed."
Haysom and Soering were granted parole Monday to be released to ICE for deportation — Soering to Germany, and Haysom to Canada.
Cutrell said that ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations took custody of Soering pursuant to a detainer lodged on Feb. 8, 1991, with the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Soering was serving two life terms and Haysom was serving 90 years as an accessory for the 1985 slayings of Haysom’s parents, Derek and Nancy Haysom, who were stabbed to death in their Bedford County home in 1985. Soering was 18 and Haysom was 20 when the two University of Virginia students committed the slayings.
Haysom pleaded guilty and testified against Soering, who first confessed but later recanted and for decades has been trying to prove he is innocent. The slayings and Soering’s innocence efforts — which drew a number of high-profile supporters — generated attention across the country and around the world.
In announcing their paroles on Monday, Adrianne L. Bennett, chair of the Virginia Parole Board, said her office investigated the innocence claims for years and found they were without merit.
However, she said the parole board determined that releasing Soering and Haysom to their ICE deportation detainers was appropriate because of their youth at the time of the slayings, their good prison records and the length of time they have served.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Strange how the Government of Virginia can honor this retainer but people who are here breaking our laws gets to escape ICE
Ronny …… people who are here breaking our laws are potential liberal voters … Hope your curiosity is abated. Hallelujah, and period.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.