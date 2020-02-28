Police photo of hundreds of stolen tools recovered from Chesterfield home

Police said hundreds of stolen tools valued at $250,000 were recovered from a home on Mason Valley Drive in Chesterfield County.

 CHESTERFIELD COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

A Chesterfield County man has been charged with stealing tools valued at $250,000, authorities said.

On Feb. 21, Chesterfield police received a report that someone was selling stolen tools from a residence in the 6700 block of Mason Valley Drive. On Tuesday, detectives executed a search warrant at the home and recovered hundreds of stolen tools, police said.

Amilcar D. Palucho, 43, who lives at the address, was arrested the same day and charged with receiving stolen goods and larceny with the intent to sell, police said. Additional charges were pending.

In the days since Palucho’s arrest, detectives and other police personnel have worked to transport, sort, document and store the stolen goods, which police said were valued at $250,000.

Detectives are documenting all serial numbers on the tools and hope to link them to items that had been reported stolen. When a match is made, a detective will contact the owner of the property.

If anyone who recently reported tools stolen and could not provide serial numbers — but have other identifying details for an item — police said they should email that information to PDCIDProperty@chesterfield.gov, along with contact information.

