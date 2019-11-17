Virginia State Police say 19 people were taken to hospitals in Charlottesville and Augusta County early Sunday after a commercial bus hit a tractor trailer that had overturned on Interstate 64 on Afton Mountain.

Police responded to the crash at 4:37 a.m. on eastbound I-64 at the Augusta and Nelson County line.

Police said a tractor trailer was heading east when the driver lost control and overturned across the roadway. A commercial bus carrying 20 passengers was unable to avoid the tractor trailer and the impact split the tractor trailer in half.

Police said 19 people, including the two drivers, were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries ranging from minor to serious. No fatalities were reported.

There were another seven minor crashes on I-64 following the initial crash.

At 9 a.m., VDOT said all lanes of I-64 had reopened. VDOT is advising motorists traveling across the mountain passes in Virginia to drive with extreme caution because of icy conditions and thick fog.

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

