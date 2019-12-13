A woman who was picked up for violating the conditions of her probation on drug convictions died Thursday after being found unresponsive in a holding area of the Chesterfield County Jail, officials said Friday.
The inmate was identified as Nicole L. Daw, 39.
At about 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Chesterfield sheriff's deputies and medical personnel responded to the jail's "transit area" for a medical emergency involving Daw, who was found unresponsive, the sheriff's office said in a release.
Deputies and medical staff immediately began to perform CPR on Daw. They also provided her with NARCAN nasal spray, an opiate antidote, and administered an automated external defibrillator in an effort to revive her. Paramedics arrived within minutes and transported her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.
Her remains were taken to the state medical examiner's office to determine her cause of death.
Daw was booked into the jail Tuesday for violating her probation on convictions of possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance, authorities said.
As is standard procedure, Chesterfield police are conducting an investigation into Daw's death.
The death is the first involving a Chesterfield inmate since James P. Frazier, 45, collapsed inside the jail on April 12, 2018, and died after being transported to St. Francis Medical Center. Frazier had been booked into the jail a day earlier on a charged of violating the conditions of his probation stemming from a conviction for possession of heroin.
