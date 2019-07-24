A 42-year-old inmate at Riverside Regional Jail went into medical distress and died early Wednesday, jail officials said, the first prisoner death at the facility in more than a year.
The inmate, William A. Brown, experienced a medical emergency at 12:54 a.m. while being examined by medical personnel and eventually died after efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, Capt. Laura Gray said in a release.
She said jail staff initiated a medical emergency and performed CPR on the inmate until Prince George County paramedics arrived and continued the effort to save him.
Brown's cause of death is unknown but Gray said it appears he died of natural causes. An autopsy will be performed by the state medical examiner's office.
Brown was booked into the jail on June 4 and was being held on a felony charge of causing a malicious injury by a caustic substance.
The death was the first at the facility since April 14, 2018, when 27-year-old Joseph Mcalpine committed suicide in his cell.
Riverside has come under increased scrutiny during the past year over allegations of poor treatment of inmates and prisoner deaths.
Last week, the facility was placed under closer state supervision — and forced to receive two unannounced audits every six months — by the Virginia Department of Corrections in the wake of two inmate deaths in 2017.
The board placed the facility on "probationary certification" for three years after the board's jail review committee found shortcomings at the facility in Prince George that may have directly or indirectly contributed to the deaths of the two inmates. The committee also concluded there was evidence that the jail was out of compliance with some of the board's regulations.
In addition to the unannounced inspections, the jail also must submit quarterly reports to the board on its compliance with state regulations.
The jail serves Chesterfield, Charles City, Prince George and Surry counties and the cities of Hopewell, Colonial Heights and Petersburg.
