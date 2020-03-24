A 29-year-old inmate at Riverside Regional jail went into medical distress and died early Tuesday, jail officials said, the third prisoner death at the facility in eight months.
The inmate, Michael Dillon, experienced a medical emergency at 12:06 a.m. while being examined by medical personnel and eventually died after efforts to revive him failed, Capt. Charlene Jones said in a news release.
She said staff members initiated emergency medical procedures and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the inmate until Prince George paramedics arrived and continued the effort to save him.
Dillon's cause of death is pending but Jones said it appears he died of natural causes. Jones did not indicate in her news release that Dillon had been infected with the coronavirus or that the disease contributed to his death. She did not immediately respond to questions about the coronavirus.
Dillon was booked into the jail four days ago and was being held for Petersburg on charges of misdemeanor assault and vandalism.
The death at the facility occurred less than a month after another inmate, Fred Lavigne, 53, apparently committed suicide in his cell. He was found unresponsive about 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 21. He was being held for Chesterfield on two felony counts of aggravated sexual battery, two misdemeanor counts of sexual abuse of a child and a misdemeanor count of brandishing a firearm.
The Prince George County Police Department is investigating both deaths. Riverside Regional Jail has initiated internal investigations and will be submitting a required report to the Board of Corrections.
On July 24, inmate William A. Brown, 42, went into medical distress and died of natural causes while being examined by medical personnel. He was being held on a felony charge of causing a malicious injury by a caustic substance.
Brown's death occurred a week after the Virginia Department of Corrections put Riverside on probation for three years after Board of Correction's jail review committee found shortcomings at the facility that may have directly or indirectly contributed to the deaths of two inmates who who killed themselves in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.