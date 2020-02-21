A Riverside Regional Jail inmate has died, authorities said Friday night.
About 2:30 p.m. Friday, staff at the Prince George County facility discovered an unresponsive inmate in his cell and began CPR. Prince George emergency personnel also administered CPR but could not revive him.
Riverside identified the inmate as Fred Lavigne, 53. His cause of death appeared to be from a suicide, but the state medical examiner's office will determine the official cause of death, jail spokeswoman Charlene R. Jones said in a news release.
Lavigne had entered the jail on Feb. 3 and was being held without bail on several Chesterfield charges: two felony counts of aggravated sexual battery, two misdemeanor counts of sexual abuse of a child, and a misdemeanor count of brandishing or pointing a firearm.
The Prince George Police Department is investigating the death. Riverside Regional Jail has initiated an internal investigation and will be submitting the required report to the Board of Corrections, jail spokeswoman Charlene R. Jones said in a news release.
Last week, Riverside’s governing body unanimously accepted the resignation of the jail’s beleaguered superintendent, who was hired nine months earlier to lead the jail in a new direction after it endured judicial criticism for the alleged mistreatment of inmates and state scrutiny for the deaths of prisoners, including two inmate suicides in 2017.
