A Henrico County inmate was placed in a medical coma Sunday after he was allegedly beaten by his two cellmates in the county’s Regional Jail West, according to Sheriff Mike Wade.
Deputies discovered the injured inmate, who is 42 years old, around 3 a.m. Sunday. His jaw had been broken in at least two places and both arms were broken, from defensive wounds, Wade said.
The man’s two cellmates, 22 and 45 years of age, have been isolated, Wade said. Charges are pending.
“They’re not going anywhere,” Wade said of the cellmates.
The sheriff said his deputies are working with Henrico police and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to investigate, but they haven’t been able to interview the man who was assaulted because he was placed in a medical coma shortly after arriving at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital.
The attack apparently took place after Saturday’s nightly lockdown, Wade said. There is no motive at this point in the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.