The Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers about possible scams aimed at illegally grabbing upcoming COVID-19 economic impact payments.
The payments will be on their way in weeks and for most they will be directly deposited into bank accounts. For those without accounts who have traditionally received tax refunds via paper check, they will receive their economic impact payment through the mail, said the IRS on Friday.
Scammers may try to get you to sign over your check to them or get you to "verify" your filing information in order to steal your money, warns Kelly R. Jackson, special agent in charge of the IRS Criminal Investigations for the Washington D.C. Field Office.
Your personal information could be used by a thief to file false tax returns in an identity theft scheme. Because of this, everyone receiving a COVID-19 economic impact payment is at risk, said Jackson.
The IRS issued the following tips to spot a COVID-19-related scam:
• Your payment will be made into the direct deposit account you previously provided on your tax return (or, in the alternative, send you a paper check).
• The IRS will not call and ask you to verify your payment details. Do not give your bank account, debit account, or PayPal account information to anyone - even if someone claims it's necessary to get your check.
• If you receive a call, just hang up. Do not engage with scammers, even if you want to tell them that you know it's a scam.
• If you receive texts or emails claiming that you can get your money faster by sending personal identifying information or clicking on links, delete these texts and emails. Do not click on any links in those texts or emails.
• There are reports about bogus checks. If you receive a "check" in the mail now, it is a scam. It will take a few more weeks to mail out the COVID-19 economic impact payments. If you receive a check for an odd amount, especially one with cents, or a check that requires you to verify the check online or by calling a number, it is a scam.
If something sounds too good to be true, it is probably fraudulent, warns the IRS.
For more information, visit the IRS website at www.irs.gov/coronavirus
