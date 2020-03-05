Henrico County police are asking for information in a nearly 10-year-old shooting that injured a man in his home near Short Pump.
Just before 11 p.m. on March 11, 2010, Terry Nero was in his kitchen with his then-79-year-old mother when a bullet struck his face.
He said he has undergone at least 20 surgeries and 20 separate procedures to repair some of the damage. Both tibias from his lower legs were removed to replace most of his jaw that was torn away by the gunshot.
Police said a shooter was lying in wait with a "large caliber rifle" in a wooded area about 20 yards behind Nero’s home in the 4900 block of Park Meadows Lane, a cul-de-sac near Deep Run High School, and fired only one round. The yard backs up to other properties on the next cul-de-sac. After the shooting, a witness said they saw a shadow of someone running from the scene.
After 10 years, police have few tips or leads to follow up on, but they believe there are people with information about what happened.
"Like with any case, time is always less than helpful," said detective Doug West, who was assigned to the case in 2013. "Ten years is a long time. If someone has something they feel like they're ready to share that maybe they weren't or maybe they weren't completely honest previously, we're not upset about that. We're just trying to get the information."
Nero said he has a theory of why he was targeted, but police said they're investigating several motives for the shooting.
He still lives in the same house, which he recently updated. Nero and West spoke to reporters Thursday, near where police believe the shooter stood, asking for tips.
"I'm different, but I'm the same," Nero said of his long recovery. "I eat different, I drink different, I walk different. I breath different. I'm not complaining, I've adjusted to it all. I'm just happy I'm alive."
But he hopes someone will come forward with any information that may lead to the shooter.
Tips can be submitted through the "P3" app on a smartphone or tablet, or by calling Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Anyone with information may also call Henrico police directly at (804) 501-5000.
