The jamming of cell doors by inmates at two of Virginia’s high-security prisons will require replacing them at a cost of $13.6 million, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
The department did not reveal how the inmates at Sussex I and Sussex II state prisons in Waverly were jamming doors — enabling prisoners to leave their cells without staff approval — but reported Wednesday that the doors are not closing properly, posing a safety hazard.
“We’ve attempted other measures to try to correct the issue, including enhanced staff training regarding securing the doors,” wrote a department spokesman in an email. “However, it has recently gotten worse, and we also recently received information from an offender regarding how the offenders are jamming the doors, so the department decided this action needed to be taken in order to ensure the safety of those living and working at the two facilities.”
The two similar prisons were built in the late 1990s and house roughly 1,100 to 1,200 inmates, most of whom share a cell with another inmate.
The project will start in about 60 days and is estimated to take three years at a cost of $13.6 million. In the meantime, the existing cell doors are being secured with keyed locks.
Cell doors at the two prisons are now opened and closed from each pod’s control booth. The jamming can prevent a door from being closed completely.
The department said it is working with fire officials and that additional staff will be assigned to each pod while the keyed locks are in place, in case of an emergency requiring cell doors to be opened quickly for inmate evacuation.
Extremely dangerous. Thanks for fixing it.
Francis, can they not punish any inmate who attempts to, or jambs, a door?
Exactly, any cell with a jammed door then the inmate or both inmates will be charged and referred to the adjustment committee for guilt & sanctions.
13.6 million now, completed will likely be 26.6 million.
This detailed report fails to identify WHY the doors do not work properly. Inmates can jam them? How do inmates jam them?
