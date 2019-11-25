Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom — who were convicted in the horrific 1985 slayings of Haysom's parents — were granted parole Monday and will be released to immigration officials for deportation to Germany and Canada, respectively.
Derek and Nancy Haysom were murdered in their Bedford County home in a crime instigated by Haysom and carried out by Soering, then lovers and students at the University of Virginia. The victims were stabbed and their throats cut in a crime scene described as a slaughterhouse.
Haysom pleaded guilty as an accessory to the murders and testified against Soering, who initially confessed but later recanted. For decades, Soering has been fighting to prove he is innocent, in a case that still generates international attention.
Soering’s claims have won support from advocates including some forensic experts, clergy, current and former law enforcement officers, and celebrities. Recent attention has included a movie and book about the case and he was seeking a pardon from Gov. Ralph Northam.
Adrianne L. Bennett, chair of the Virginia State Parole Board which investigates pardon requests, said in a statement that the board recommended against a pardon. The governor's office on Monday said it had turned down the pardon request.
“The years-long, exhaustive investigation ... a genuine search for the truth revealed that Jens Soering’s claims of innocence are without merit,” she said.
But, she added, “the parole board has determined that releasing Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom to their ICE deportation detainers is appropriate because of their youth at the time of the offenses, their institutional adjustment and the length of their incarceration.”
"The release and permanent expulsion from the United States is an enormous cost-benefit to the taxpayers of the Commonwealth of Virginia and we have determined that their release does not pose a public safety risk to the community," Bennett said.
Alena Yarmosky, Northam’s press secretary, wrote in an email that Northam "has rejected Jens Soering’s request for an absolute pardon, after thoroughly reviewing the case and the Parole Board’s investigation."
"The Governor was also made aware that the Parole Board voted to release Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom to ICE, after which they will be permanently removed from the United States and unable to return," Yarmonsky said.
Bedford County sheriff's Maj. Ricky Gardner, the primary investigator in the case, said Monday that the Sheriff’s Office has fully cooperated with the Virginia Parole Board and its investigation into Soering’s claims of innocence.
"In law enforcement, when questions arise it is always good to have someone go behind you and double-check your work to ensure justice has been fairly administered," Gardner said. "The parole board investigation has done just that."
"I do not have any comment on the parole board’s decision to release Elizabeth Haysome or Jens Soering," Gardner said. "However, I trust it is a sound decision."
In a controversial development in 2010, as former Gov. Tim Kaine was leaving office, he quietly agreed to ask the U.S. Department of Justice to approve Soering’s transfer to a German prison. The plan fell through when Bob McDonnell was sworn in as governor.
Soering, 53, a German national, is an inmate at the Buckingham Correctional Center serving two life sentences for first-degree murder. Haysom, 55, a Canadian, is being held at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women serving a 90-year term.
Because the crimes were committed before parole was abolished in Virginia, both have been eligible for early release, although each has been turned down repeatedly.
In 1985, Soering was age 18 and Haysom was 20. The two lovers and students came from privileged, well-to-do families. Soering was the son of a German diplomat and Haysom the daughter of a retired Canadian steel executive.
They had been dating for a few months when on a weekend in March 1985, they drove a rented car to Washington, D.C., to establish an alibi. Soering, a jury concluded, drove the car back to the Haysoms’ home, stabbed them to death and then drove back to Washington.
The victims were stabbed repeatedly and the crime scene was described by an investigator as a “slaughterhouse.”
When police started asking them questions, Haysom and Soering fled the country in October 1985. They were arrested in London in April 1986 for writing bad checks. Both confessed to the killings, but Haysom later said the killer was Soering. She agreed to plead guilty and testify against him.
Soering, who fought extradition, was convicted by a Bedford County jury in 1990.
Haysom, a long-term inmate at Fluvanna has kept a relatively low profile. Soering, in addition to his highly-publicized innocence claims, became a published author writing about criminal justice and inmate issues over the years.
In a 2016 interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Haysom said she deeply regretted her role in the slayings and for involving Soering. But she said Soering was lying about being innocent. Soering said Haysom was lying, hoping to win parole.
In recent years, Soering and his supporters argued among other things that DNA testing conducted on crime scene evidence in 2009 proved that blood said to be his during his trial belonged to someone else. His most recent pardon request relies in part on DNA-related claims.
Bedford County officials have maintained that Soering is guilty and the jury verdict was correct.
"Sheriff Mike Brown and Maj. Ricky Gardner of the Bedford County sheriff’s department have at all times demonstrated professionalism," Bennett said, "and we are grateful for their transparency during this lengthy investigation."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Every member of the parole board was appointed by Democrats, McAuliffe or Northam. It's quite obvious that these two psychopaths were granted parole because of the color of their skin, white, and Soering's status as the son of a prominent German diplomat. The Democrat party has been and always will be the party of racism.
Whoooo hooooo and now they can vote for the impeach everybody party
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.