A young Chesterfield County man accused of fatally shooting a 79-year-old Lyft driver at the end of a ride in the suspect's neighborhood will be evaluated for his competency to stand trial and his sanity at the time of the offense.
Chesterfield General District Court Judge Pamela O'Berry ordered that Bernard E. Smith, 18, undergo a psychological evaluation after Smith's court-appointed attorney, Wayne Morgan, requested it within a day of Smith's arrest, according to court filings.
Smith, who is charged with second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in the Jan. 28 slaying of Frank Farrens, will be evaluated by clinical psychologist Elizabeth Wheeler at Riverside Regional Jail, where he is now being held, according to the order.
The paperwork filed in the case does not say what prompted the request for Smith be evaluated or whether he has a history of mental health issues.
Farrens, whom family members said had been driving for Uber and Lyft for about 3 1/2 years, was found fatally shot Jan. 28 in his 2016 Volkswagen Passat about 6:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Providence Creek Road — the same block where Smith lives.
The state medical examiner's office on Monday said Farrens died of a gunshot wound to the head and ruled his death a homicide.
Investigators believe that Farrens had given Smith a ride home and the shooting occurred between 4 and 4:30 a.m. A neighbor's Ring doorbell camera captured images of Farrens' car hitting a mailbox about 4 a.m. before rolling across the street into a parked car. The footage also showed a person running from the scene.
Chesterfield police Capt. Jay Thornton said the footage has been beneficial in helping detectives establish what happened.
Investigators don't believe Farrens was killed during a robbery. His wallet was not taken, but a GoPro camera that Farrens had installed on the dashboard of his car had been removed before he was found police. A lighted Lyft sign that Farrens was required to display while working was also missing. Farrens' cell phone was found smashed.
As a driver for Lyft, Farrens' routine was to get up at 3 a.m. and take fares until about 10 a.m. Family members believe his first fare on the day he was killed was the young man whom police have charged in his slaying.
Farrens lived with his wife, Catherine, in a home about 20 miles away near Old Bermuda Hundred Road and Golf Course Road.
Investigators have executed search warrants on Farrens' car and at the home where Smith was living on Providence Creek Road in search of evidence. But both warrants, along with the affidavits filed with them, have been sealed by a circuit court judge.
Smith is being held without bond pending a preliminary hearing on his charges set for March 2.
