PETERSBURG - A city judge on Friday refused to set bond for a young man charged with "severely stabbing and slicing" three people July 4 at a Petersburg plasma center with what a prosecutor described as a "very long" hunting-style knife with a serrated edge.
During a brief hearing in Petersburg General District Court, public defender David Lett told Judge Ray P. Lupold III that his client, 20-year-old Jairique Shannon of Petersburg, had no mental health issues. Lupold appeared to question that, noting that Shannon is also charged with torturing or mutilating a dog.
The animal was found hanging in the home he shares with his mother in the 1700 block of Monticello Street when detectives executed a search warrant there after Shannon stabbed the three people, Petersburg Commonwealth's Attorney Cheryl Wilson said after the hearing.
The search warrant filed in Petersburg Circuit Court says a "K-9" was discovered in the front living room.
Wilson said two of the three victims remain hospitalized more than a week after the attack. "They were severely stabbed and sliced," she said. Two of the victims were patrons inside donating blood at the time of the attack, and other is an employee, she said.
The prosecutor said Shannon walked into the Octapharma Plasma center during a Fourth of July community cookout outside, and asked to use the restroom before he began his stabbing rampage. Wilson said Shannon previously had donated blood there.
Wilson said authorities still haven't determined what prompted the attack. She said no motive has been established and it doesn't appear Shannon had a grudge against anyone at the center.
The prosecutor described the weapon as a "very long knife" with a serrated edge - possibly a hunting knife. "It's not an ordinary kitchen knife, not something you would use in the kitchen," she said.
Lett asked the judge to set a reasonable bond for his client and Shannon's mother indicated she could supervise him at the family's home if released. Lupold refused.
Shannon appeared via video link from Riverside Regional Jail, where he will continue to be held pending a preliminary hearing set for September. He's charged with three counts of malicious wounding in addition to the animal cruelty offense.
The attack took place as patrons were inside the center donating blood. Wilson confirmed that the center was also hosting a "customer appreciation cookout" outside to thank residents for donating plasma.
The plasma center is at 2007 S. Sycamore Street in a commercial district on the south side of the city.
Wilson confirmed that one of the center's employees, a woman, was "instrumental in getting everybody out the back door" as the attack unfolded. She then went back inside and "did try to get him out" before officers arrived and arrested him.
