LANCASTER — A judge on Thursday rejected a plea agreement in a fatal boating case in Lancaster County, declaring that the defendant's actions came from "a cold and malignant heart."
Thursday's ruling by Circuit Judge Herbert M. Hewitt marks the latest twist in a long-running and unusual case, which now will go before yet another judge.
The defendant, John Randolph "Rand" Hooper, 33, of Richmond, had pleaded guilty in August to involuntary manslaughter and failure to render aid in the boating crash that killed his friend Graham McCormick on a Lancaster County creek in August 2017. The agreement had called for Hooper to serve one year in jail.
In rejecting the agreement on Thursday, Hewitt said that Hooper failed to make an effort to find McCormick after the accident, putting him in peril and effectively leaving him to die.
"That, to me, comes from a cold and malignant heart," the judge said. "To leave the scene and make no effort at all to find this person is overwhelming to the court."
After refusing the agreement, Hewitt asked Hooper if he wanted to withdraw his pleas and the defendant said yes. The judge also asked him if he wants another judge to hear the case and Hooper said yes again.
A new judge will be appointed to hear the case. The next hearing was set for Jan. 24.
On the day Hooper had entered his plea, Aug. 19, he was prepared to begin serving the one-year jail term agreed upon by his team of attorneys and Lancaster Commonwealth's Attorney Jan Smith. But Hewitt asked for a presentence report instead of imposing the sentence in the plea agreement, which called for suspending 14 years of a 15-year term.
After reviewing the presentence report, Hewitt had the option on Thursday of approving the plea agreement and imposing its sentence, or rejecting it.
The maximum penalty Hooper faces for both felonies totals 15 years — up to 10 years for the involuntary manslaughter charge and up to five years for failure to render aid.
The case had stalled in June after Judge R. Michael McKenney recused himself on the day that the plea originally had been scheduled.
McKenney stepped away from the case after a witness sent a letter to the court saying that Smith had given the witness the impression that the judge had already made up his mind and told Smith that a plea was the best way to resolve the case. From the bench, McKenney denied having any communication with Smith outside the courtroom about the evidence in the case, saying it would have been wrong.
McKenney appointed Hewitt, who typically presides over cases in King George County.
At the hearing on Aug. 19, Smith laid out the evidence of the case, saying that McCormick had been visiting Hooper and some other friends at Hooper's parents' Irvington home. The two were friends from their time at Hampden-Sydney College; Hooper said Monday that he never finished college.
On the night of Aug. 10, 2017, the group consumed a "great deal of alcohol," Smith said. They had gone to dinner at the Trick Dog Café and returned around 10:30 p.m., when the two women in the group went to bed. The three men, including McCormick and Hooper, went to a dock on the property to play cards and continued to drink. Eventually, McCormick and Hooper were left alone, Smith said.
The next morning around 11:30 a.m., McCormick's body was found floating in Carter Creek off the Rappahannock River. He was fully dressed, with his shirt tucked in and shoes on, and his arms were crossed over his chest, according to Benjamin M. "Chip" Woodson, who owns the land beside where McCormick's body was found and is the witness who wrote the letter to Judge McKenney.
The state medical examiner concluded that McCormick's death was caused by drowning and that blunt-force trauma was a contributing factor in his death. He had a cut and scratches to the left side of his head and face.
"He would not have been conscious" when he drowned, Smith said.
Smith said that at first, Hooper didn't allow the others staying with him to report McCormick missing the next morning, nor would he allow them to take the 1999 Boston Whaler that belonged to Hooper's father to look for McCormick. He also initially denied having taken the boat out the night before.
It was initially believed that McCormick had fallen off the dock and floated the 1.49 miles to the spot where he was found.
Three days later, on Aug. 14, detectives seized the boat, which had extensive damage to the hull and propeller. During an interview with detectives, Hooper admitted he remembered the crash but didn't remember who was driving.
"After the impact, he remembers lifting his left hand to throw the boat into neutral," Smith said in court, summarizing the interview between Hooper and investigators. Hooper claimed to have looked for McCormick and called his name, but told investigators he had assumed McCormick swam to shore because he believed McCormick was a good swimmer.
Hooper "oriented himself to The Tides Inn and then drove the boat home and went to bed," Smith said.
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries reconstructed the crash and concluded that the vessel struck a bulkhead on Woodson's property that jutted out of the water near where McCormick's body was found. The Tides Inn is visible across the waterway from Woodson's property.
The FBI tracked both men's cellphones from the home downriver, but were able to track only Hooper's on the return trip.
It wasn't until July 2018, nearly a year after McCormick's death, that Hooper was indicted on charges in the case.
In November 2017, McCormick's family filed a civil lawsuit that alleged Hooper was under the influence of alcohol while driving the boat when it crashed. The suit was settled five months later for $4 million.
