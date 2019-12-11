A Chesterfield County man on Wednesday was found guilty by a Richmond jury of wounding two people in a shooting outside a Shockoe Bottom club in August 2018.
The jury recommended Darroll G. Allen, 26, serve 35 years in prison for four charges: aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, and two firearms counts.
Allen was tried earlier this year for the shooting that took place Aug. 22, 2018, outside the now closed Plush Restaurant and Lounge in the 1700 block of East Main Street. That jury deadlocked after fours hours of deliberations, and a mistrial was declared.
Prosecutor Sharon Carr said she called fewer witnesses during this week's trial, which began Monday and lasted three days, and relied more on surveillance footage allowing the jury to connect Allen to the shooting rather than relying so much on the witnesses, whose stories varied.
Only one of the shooting victims, Sean Taylor, who was a bouncer working at the door of Plush when the shooting occurred, testified. It was near closing time when Allen and another man went into the club and were quickly thrown out, Taylor said during the earlier trial.
Allen returned a few minutes later with a gun, and fired several shots, four of which struck Taylor. Taylor said he never had time to reach for the concealed gun he was licensed to carry.
A judge had thrown out two charges against Allen involving a third victim, who waved down a Richmond police officer two blocks from the shooting scene, ruling that it was too difficult to connect him to the club shooting.
Allen was arrested shortly after the shooting at an Exxon station at North 18th and Broad streets, about 3 1/2 blocks from the club. A 911 caller, who had also been at the club, provided a description of Allen after seeing him at the convenience store.
The recorded 911 call was played during this week's trial, but the caller did not testify as he had in the earlier trial, where he couldn't identity Allen as the shooter.
After buying a drink inside the convenience store, Allen had gotten into the back of a woman's car parked behind the Exxon. The woman, who refused to testify again, had said at the earlier trial that she saw Allen, whom she didn't know, put a gun under a blanket she had in her back seat.
Allen's defense attorney originally argued that the gun could have belonged to the woman. But during the recent trial, Carr showed the jury surveillance photos of the drink Allen had purchased - a glass bottle with a brown liquid and white top - which was found alongside the gun.
During this week's trial, Carr also played phone calls from the jail in which Allen attempted to recruit gang members to keep Taylor from testifying.
The jury's recommended sentence was two years above the 33-year minimum that the four charges carried.
