A Henrico County nurse was found guilty of the attempted rape of a dementia patient at a nursing home where he worked, but the 12-member jury acquitted him of abducting the women who could not walk on her own.
The panel recommended that Thomas Nganga spend two years in prison for the attempted rape of the 72-year-old "total-care patient," meaning that nurses had to do everything for her, including feeding, dressing, bathing and helping her to the bathroom. She is barely able to speak.
The jury of five women and seven men deliberated for nearly six hours before rendering their verdict. They began deliberating first thing Wednesday morning after hearing all the evidence in the case on Tuesday.
Nganga was a licensed practical nurse at Lexington Rehabilitation and Healthcare, now known Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, located off Cambridge Drive, on the evening of Oct. 15, 2018. Another nurse at the facility testified that she was about to leave around 9 p.m. that evening when she walked in on Nganga and witnessed the incident.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Tania J. Kregar asked the jury to give him the maximum sentence allowed under the law, which is 10 years imprisonment. The minimum sentence was two years.
"The statute doesn't take into account the position of trust he was in," Kregar said. "It doesn't take into account her frailty, her age. It doesn't take into account that her mind was so altered by dementia that she had no ability to cry out or even known what was happening to her."
Typically at sentencing, prosecutors bring in the victim or their family to testify about how the crime has affected their life. Kregar said she couldn't do that in this case.
"There's no family," she said. "There's no victim. The victim in this case is that frail. All she has is you."
Nganga’s attorney, Shannon Dillon, asked the jury for mercy. "For everyone involved," she added, including Nganga’s two children, ages 5 and 7.
His father-in-law and cousin said that Nganga was good man and father, and worked two jobs to support his wife, who is a full-time student, and kids.
What is wrong with this jury, must have been 12 liberals! Two years which was the mandatory minimum was given when this guy should have been sentenced to 10 years. The morals in this country are disappearing when a jury is this blind!
You’re 100% right, William.
He is in a position of trust and he has to pay for his actions.
