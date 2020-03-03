A Henrico County jury will begin deliberating Wednesday morning in the trial of a nurse accused of abducting and attempting to rape a 72-year-old dementia patient at a West End nursing home.
Thomas Nganga, a licensed practical nurse, was literally “caught with his pants down,” according to prosecutors Tania J. Kregar and Katherine M. Coleman. Another nurse testified that she had walked in on Nganga during the incident one evening in October 2018.
He was arrested two months after the alleged assault at what was then called Lexington Rehabilitation and Healthcare. The facility was renamed Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, located off Cambridge Drive.
Nganga told police that his loose-fitting scrub pants had fallen down while moving the patient into bed in order to change her diaper. The patient — a total-care patient, meaning the nurses had to do everything for her, including feeding, dressing, bathing and helping her to the bathroom — barely spoke and could not walk on her own.
Denise Downing, a certified nursing assistant, was supposed to leave at 9 p.m. on the night of Oct. 15, 2018, but her shift ended while she was looking for another patient who liked to wonder off, and she walked into what was supposed to be vacant room and saw Nganga with the total-care patient.
“He was right up on her,” Downing testified. “I got out of there. I didn’t know what he was going to do.”
Downing said she couldn’t believe what she’d seen and feared for her life.
It wasn’t until the next morning that Downing reported what she’d seen to a supervisor. The patient was taken to a nearby hospital for a forensic exam.
There was no DNA evidence linking Nganga to the patient, who became uncooperative and “tearful” during the exam.
Nganga’s attorney, Shannon Dillon, said Downing’s testimony was “the only evidence in this case.”
On Oct. 12, the patient was moved from the room in which the incident allegedly occurred three days later. Dillon gave the jury of seven men and five women Nganga’s timecard, which shows that he had not worked Oct. 12-14 and was acting on “autopilot” when he took the patient to her former room.
“Maybe there is no evidence because nothing happened,” Dillon said. Nganga did not testify, but video snippets of his police interview were introduced.
Kregar, one of the prosecutors, said Nganga’s own statement to police backs up nearly everything Downing said, proving her credibility.
“He corroborates every part of her testimony except when he commits a crime,” Kregar said.
When he was caught, he didn’t tell Downing that he’d accidentally lost his pants, Kregar told the jurors. He offered Downing the explanation that his sex life at home was troubling.
“If you can’t infer his intent from that statement, I don’t know what you can,” the prosecutor said just before the jury was excused for the night.
The panel will begin deliberation at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Nganga faces up to two life sentences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.