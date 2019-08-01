A Chesterfield County jury recommended two life terms, plus 43 years in prison, for a man who shot his estranged wife, leaving her paralyzed, and killed her live-in boyfriend last summer.
The jury of 10 women and two men deliberated for about one hour and 40 minutes Thursday before deciding on punishment for Joshua Federico.
The jury had deliberated for more than four hours over two days before returning guilty verdicts of aggravated malicious wounding of Federico's wife, Sarah Grove Federico, 31, and first-degree murder of Lawrence Howell, 38.
Jurors also found the defendant, 45, guilty of the attempted murder of Sarah Federico, whom he shot three times, and three counts of using a firearm in the murder of Howell, the malicious wounding of Sarah Federico, and her attempted murder.
The panel found Federico guilty of breaking into Sarah Federico's home with a deadly weapon, but found him not guilty of breaking into her home on Aug. 3, 20 days before the shootings.
Federico’s defense team had argued he was innocent of all charges and presented an alibi that he was at his home when the shootings occurred.
One of the prosecutors had argued in favor of a life sentence, and the defense asked for a lesser term that would give the defendant some shred of hope.
Formal sentencing is set for Nov. 14.
A woman paralyzed and another man down at the end of a gun barrel. And people argue against common sense gun control laws? Especially when they have proven to result in far fewer shootings in the other large first world democracies. It’s time for our legislators to put citizens lives ahead of gun rights and enact similar laws. “11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
None of your "common sense gun control laws" would have prevented this tragedy. Comparing England to the U.S. is nonsensical and like comparing a cinderblock to the space shuttle.
Have to totally agree! It was reported in an earlier story that this deplorable excuse for a human owned 15 guns! If someone wants to collect guns, fine -- but other than keeping one for hunting or protection, the rest should be disabled in a way that they're unusable. Although it wasn't mentioned in this story, presumably the judge will set a date for sentencing? I hope he takes the recommendation of the jury -- not the prosecutor's suggestion of just one life sentence. Federico should never be able to entertain so much as a sliver of hope that he'll ever again see the light of day.
