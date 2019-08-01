Joshua Federico

A Chesterfield County jury recommended two life terms, plus 43 years in prison, for a man who shot his estranged wife, leaving her paralyzed, and killed her live-in boyfriend last summer. 

The jury of 10 women and two men deliberated for about one hour and 40 minutes Thursday before deciding on punishment for Joshua Federico.

The jury had deliberated for more than four hours over two days before returning guilty verdicts of aggravated malicious wounding of Federico's wife, Sarah Grove Federico, 31, and first-degree murder of Lawrence Howell, 38.

Jurors also found the defendant, 45, guilty of the attempted murder of Sarah Federico, whom he shot three times, and three counts of using a firearm in the murder of Howell, the malicious wounding of Sarah Federico, and her attempted murder.

The panel found Federico guilty of breaking into Sarah Federico's home with a deadly weapon, but found him not guilty of breaking into her home on Aug. 3, 20 days before the shootings.

Federico’s defense team had argued he was innocent of all charges and presented an alibi that he was at his home when the shootings occurred.

One of the prosecutors had argued in favor of a life sentence, and the defense asked for a lesser term that would give the defendant some shred of hope.

Formal sentencing is set for Nov. 14.

