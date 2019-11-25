Henrico County police said a false alarm from another school prompted their presence at Brookland Middle School on Monday afternoon.
An investigation led officers to Wilder Middle School, where two students were questioned, according to a police statement. One juvenile was ultimately charged with falsely summoning law enforcement, police said later Monday.
The juvenile, whose identity was not released, was taken to a detention center, police said. On Tuesday, Henrico police expect to have an additional presence around both schools.
“As first responders, we are glad this was not an actual event; however, we must take each call seriously,” police said in the statement. “Take this time to speak with your children, making sure they understand that calling 911 unnecessarily is a crime. Pranks or unnecessary calls could delay a response to someone who needs help.”
At 1:10 p.m. Monday, the Henrico Emergency Communications Center received a call indicating a possible threat at Brookland Middle at 9200 Lydell Drive.
Police tweeted 40 minutes later: “There is NO shooting and NO reported injuries. Investigation ongoing. This appears to be a false call.”
The investigation led police to students at Wilder Middle, at 6900 Wilkinson Road, where police said it was also determined that there was no threat or any injuries. The two schools are less than 15 minutes apart.
