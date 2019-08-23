A juvenile was injured Friday in a shooting at South Side apartment complex that led to the deployment of Richmond police's SWAT team.
About 3:30 p.m., police responded to the 5600 block of Petoskey Avenue, between Warwick Road and Midlothian Turnpike. Arriving officers found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Two men voluntarily came out of an apartment once a perimeter was established. Police said that out of an abundance of caution, the department's SWAT team assisted with clearing the apartment to ensure the safety of the community.
No other details were provided. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
