One person is dead and another injured after a shooting Thursday night in Richmond's East End.
Richmond police responded at 8 p.m. to the 3000 block of Nine Mile Road for a report of shots fired. Officers located two males who had been shot.
Both victims were taken to the hospital, where one victim died. Police said the second victim will recover.
Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
