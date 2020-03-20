police lights night

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Thursday night in Richmond's East End.

Richmond police responded at 8 p.m. to the 3000 block of Nine Mile Road after receiving a report of shots fired. Arriving officers found two men who had been shot.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where one of them died. Police said the other man will recover. Neither of the men were identified by police.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

