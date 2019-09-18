A Richmond man sentenced to 36 years for murdering a Virginia State Police special agent in a Richmond public housing neighborhood is now facing a charge of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon that could keep him behind bars for 10 additional years.
Travis Aaron Ball, 30, was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury for possessing a .25-cal. firearm in May 2017. Though the maximum term is 10 years, federal sentencing guidelines - which judges aren't required to follow - will likely call for a lesser term.
Last December, Ball was sentenced to 36 years in prison in Richmond Circuit Court for the murder of Special Agent Michael T. Walter on May 26, 2017, while Walter was patrolling Mosby Court with a Richmond police officer.
The unexpectedly light sentence shocked then Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Herring and police in the courtroom when it was imposed. Herring had sought a 60-year term, the maximum allowed under a plea deal. Herring said the plea deal guaranteed that Ball was convicted of a capital crime, typically punishable by death or life in prison.
If the case had gone before a jury, the defense planned to argue that the gun went off accidentally in the midst of a struggle between Walter and Ball, which could have led to a verdict of a lesser charge like first-degree or second-degree murder, Herring said.
Richmond Circuit Court Judge Beverly W. Snukals sentenced Ball to life in prison, which was suspended in accordance with the plea agreement, and then gave him 36 years in prison.
Had the case gone to trial, a jury would not have been allowed to hear from the agent's wife, Jaime Walter, Herring said, because Snukals had ruled against any victim impact statements at a prior hearing. That would have limited the prosecution's evidence, Herring said.
On the evening of May 26, Walter was patrolling in Mosby Court along with Richmond police officer Chris Duane when they noticed a Chevrolet Cobalt in the 1900 block of Redd Street. The driver made what prosecutors described as a "furtive movement," so the officers stopped for what state police called a "consensual encounter."
No date was available for Ball's initial appearance in federal court on the gun charge. Online records show he is being held at the Wallens Ridge State Prison, one of the state's most secure.
If people REALLY care about gun violence and gun crime, they will DEMAND the death penalty for this piece of garbage THUG, or they just aren't serious about stopping gun violence.
