Charles City Road landfill fire

The Henrico County Division of Fire said early Saturday that a fire was burning at the Charles City Road landfill. 

 Henrico Division of Fire

A "deep-seated fire" was burning at a landfill in eastern Henrico County early Saturday morning.

The Henrico Division of Fire said units were working to distinguish the fire at the county-operated Charles City Road Public Use Area (East).

"A deep-seated fire that is difficult to access will keep personnel busy for an extended period of time," according to a news release from Assistant Chief Jeff Farmer. The news release said the time of the incident was 12:26 a.m.

The Charles City Road Public Use Area (East), which accepts trash and recyclable material from households, is in the same block as the Republic Services Old Dominion Landfill. The area is south of Williamsburg Road and about 4 miles west of Richmond International Airport.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription