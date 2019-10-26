A "deep-seated fire" was burning at a landfill in eastern Henrico County early Saturday morning.
The Henrico Division of Fire said units were working to distinguish the fire at the county-operated Charles City Road Public Use Area (East).
"A deep-seated fire that is difficult to access will keep personnel busy for an extended period of time," according to a news release from Assistant Chief Jeff Farmer. The news release said the time of the incident was 12:26 a.m.
The Charles City Road Public Use Area (East), which accepts trash and recyclable material from households, is in the same block as the Republic Services Old Dominion Landfill. The area is south of Williamsburg Road and about 4 miles west of Richmond International Airport.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
