A cocaine dealer believed to have weighed as much as 900 pounds earlier this year is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in an unusual proceeding in Richmond's federal courthouse.
Kenneth T. Hicks 48, of Emporia faces five to 40 years in prison when sentenced by U.S. District Judge David J. Novak during a hearing in the loading dock of the courthouse at 701 E. Main St. Federal sentencing guidelines call for a term of a little over five years to 6 1/2 years.
Lying on his back inside an ambulance parked in the loading dock during an extraordinary hearing last May, Hicks pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute more than a pound of cocaine from 2013 into 2017.
The same arrangements have been made for Tuesday's scheduled sentencing of Hicks, who is confined to bed and cannot walk or dress himself.
Those and other serious health problems such a diabetes and high blood pressure have prompted his lawyer, Patrick Haynes, to ask for a minimum sentence of five years to be served in home detention.
"There is no dispute that Hicks' combination of serious, chronic medical conditions are, in fact, extraordinary. Recently published data analyzing the results of national inmate surveys show that fewer than 2.5% of federal and state inmates suffer from morbid obesity, and fewer than 7% have ever been diagnosed with Hicks' other chronic conditions," wrote Haynes in a memorandum to Novak.
The statistics do not break down the weight of those included in the morbidly obese category, but Haynes wrote that a commonly used definition of the condition includes a person who is 100 pounds over their ideal body weight. At approximately 750 pounds, Hicks "is obviously at the extreme of those who suffer with this condition."
Haynes conceded that Hicks’ involvement in drug distribution was illegal and that he put himself and others at risk. "Hicks was not, however, by any reasonable definition a kingpin or leader of drug activity. He acted as one of many mid-level distributors for the leader of the drug trafficking conspiracy at issue," wrote Haynes.
Serious health conditions such as the ones suffered by Hicks often warrant the use of home detention, which may be as efficient as imprisonment and less costly, Haynes argued.
Haynes wrote that Hicks, one of nine children, is a native of Brunswick County who has lived in Emporia most of his life. Except for six years served in prison when he was in his 30s, Haynes said Hicks has always lived with one family member.
His weight has caused him to be bedridden since 2013, and since he has been in custody this year he has been under continuous medical care at Southampton Memorial Hospital. Once addicted to cocaine, Haynes said Hicks wants to receive substance abuse treatment.
Citing Hicks' prior criminal record, which includes a 2002 federal conviction for possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute, Peter S. Duffey, an assistant U.S. attorney, is asking Novak to impose a prison term.
"Hicks' participation in this large-scale drug trafficking ring provided a significant amount of dangerous narcotics onto the streets of Emporia, Virginia, and the surrounding area," Duffey wrote to the judge. "The defendant’s actions continued over a significant time period, involved a large amount of drugs in a relatively small area of Virginia, and provides ample reason for the Court to sentence the defendant within the advisory guidelines range."
The prosecutor added that a sentence of 63 to 78 months will send a message to others participating in drug trafficking organizations.
The conspiracy involved a total of 18 people charged in three indictments. One has died, and all the others pleaded guilty. The conspiracy was led by Deron Radarius Powell, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison last year.
Starting in 2013, the Emporia Police Department identified Powell as being a significant drug trafficker. By 2014, the FBI began their investigation into Powell and his co-conspirators’ activities and made undercover purchases of cocaine and cocaine base from Powell and some of his accomplices.
In 2016, the FBI was authorized to use wiretap on cellphones being used by Powell and his co-conspirators. It was the interception of the calls that identified Hicks as a member of Powell's distribution network, Duffey wrote.
In pleading guilty in May, Hicks admitted that the conspiracy may have handled nearly 8 pounds of cocaine.
