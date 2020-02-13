school names

Lee-Davis High School in Hanover County

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH

An armed Louisa County man was arrested Thursday after administrators at a Hanover County high school found him trespassing inside the school, according to authorities.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office said Deashawn Winston, 19, was charged with trespassing on school property and two counts of possession of a weapon on school property, as well as possession of marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office said school administrators at Lee-Davis High School in Mechanicsville found Winston in the school about 2:25 p.m. Thursday. According to the school’s website, that’s during school hours.

Winston was detained by the Hanover sheriff’s deputy assigned to Lee-Davis, along with other deputies. He was found to have a gun, knife and what was thought to be marijuana, Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesman Steve DiLoreto said in a news release. No students or staff were harmed.

Police believe that a vehicle that left the scene as law enforcement arrived is related to the incident. Who was inside the vehicle was not immediately clear, DiLoreto said.

The incident remains under investigation. Winston was arrested and taken to Pamunkey Regional Jail, where he was being held on a secured bond.

Tags

Politics/Education Reporter

Justin Mattingly covers state government and education. A northern New York native and a Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started