An armed Louisa County man was arrested Thursday after administrators at a Hanover County high school found him trespassing inside the school, according to authorities.
The Hanover Sheriff’s Office said Deashawn Winston, 19, was charged with trespassing on school property and two counts of possession of a weapon on school property, as well as possession of marijuana.
The Sheriff’s Office said school administrators at Lee-Davis High School in Mechanicsville found Winston in the school about 2:25 p.m. Thursday. According to the school’s website, that’s during school hours.
Winston was detained by the Hanover sheriff’s deputy assigned to Lee-Davis, along with other deputies. He was found to have a gun, knife and what was thought to be marijuana, Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesman Steve DiLoreto said in a news release. No students or staff were harmed.
Police believe that a vehicle that left the scene as law enforcement arrived is related to the incident. Who was inside the vehicle was not immediately clear, DiLoreto said.
The incident remains under investigation. Winston was arrested and taken to Pamunkey Regional Jail, where he was being held on a secured bond.
Deashawn should have been at home reading shakespere. Deashawn in a high school with a gun, knife and ganga is not a man, but an idiot with a thug mentality. Good work Hanover. A gun and a thug off the street. Hopefully 5-10 for the latter.
