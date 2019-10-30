Authorities said Wednesday night that a missing Louisa County teenager is safe and her alleged abductor was in custody after a pursuit that ended in Caroline County.
Bruce William Lynch Jr., 33, of Bumpass had been wanted on felony abduction charges in the disappearance of Isabel Hicks, 14, also of Bumpass.
In a Facebook post late Wednesday, the Louisa Sheriff’s Office said that a vehicle with Hicks and Lynch had been stopped in Caroline after a chase and that the teenager appeared unharmed. No other details were provided.
Police said Hicks was taken from her home early in the morning of Oct. 21. Lynch is an ex-boyfriend of Hicks’ mother, according to officials.
Authorities narrowed in on a 2-mile radius in Hanover County after Hicks and Lynch were spotted in Montpelier on Monday.
The Amber Alert issued for Hicks on Friday had said: “Lynch is believed to be armed with a 9 mm [handgun] and had recent suicidal ideations.”
